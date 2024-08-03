FOOD Reserve Agency (FRA) Executive Director Mwansa Chamatete says government has procured over 400,000 metric tonnes of maize locally. At a media briefing, Friday, Chamatete said government was getting an overwhelming response from regions like Northern Province which had good rainfall. “As we speak right now, there are three interventions in terms of procuring the crop that are basically being done locally. Number one is sourcing from the early maize programme. Number two is a mop up which we started from the main deports before the traditional programme of the FRA getting from the small-scale farmers started. As we speak, the three programmes have actually yielded as of yesterday 409,000 metric tonnes with a larger portion of over 307,000 coming...



