ENGINEERING Institution of Zambia (EIZ) has advised households interested in net metering to engage accredited solar installers to avoid putting their properties at risk. In an interview, EIZ Public Relations Manager Ntalasha Mutale said her institution was working with Zesco to accredit solar installers who would be trained in how to properly roll out net metering. “Those engineering professionals or other individuals who will be installing solar will have to be validated by the EIZ. So, it’s a way of expediting net metering but also ensuring that the people who will be putting this equipment know what they are doing. You know, people know how to [deal with] electric houses but how many people are really proficient in solar? They...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.