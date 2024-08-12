YOU are entering a very competitive, vicious industry; it has no mercy, you blink you die, says Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati as he cautioned Zed Mobile. Mutati, however, says with Zed Mobile entering the telecom sector, a new tax revenue stream has been opened for government. Meanwhile, Zed Mobile Managing Director Chisanga Kaziya says his firm has so far spent $400 million to set up Zambia’s fourth mobile network service provider. Speaking when he officially launched the Zed Mobile network, Friday, Mutati said despite the electricity challenges, the telecom sector remains one of the fastest growing in the country and is projected to grow by 21 percent this year. “Government has been with you, creating an enabling...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.