FORMER Bank of Zambia governor Dr Caleb Fundanga says the worsening load shedding situation in the country will negatively impact the exchange rate. Explaining the effect of load shedding on the Kwacha in an interview, Wednesday, Dr Fundanga said the current electricity shortage would require the country to import more power, which would lead to increased demand for the dollar. “I said it is going to have an impact on the exchange rate because now we’ll now require new dollars to import whatever we can import. We are already importing something but if we are saying that we want to increase to 17 hours per day, it means that the situation has gotten dire, it’s very critical, that’s what it...



