Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making his remarks during the Zambia public finance review launch at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Monday 23rd September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE MINISTER Situmbeko Musokotwane says government needs to fully harness private funds and innovative financing mechanisms to deliver Zambia’s ambitious development agenda. And World Bank Country Manager for Zambia, Achim Fock, says the Zambia Public Finance Review report being launched was a testament to the World Bank and Zambia’s commitment to continue working closely to enhance fiscal governance In a speech read by Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa during the launch of the report on Monday, Dr Musokotwane said government’s desire was to fund the majority of capital investments through private capital to reduce the fiscal risks associated with large-scale capital projects. “The Public Finance Review report has highlighted successes and challenges in strengthening Zambia’s fiscal governance to support...