ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote says the UPND government changed the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) management because it realised that the previous team was very corrupt. And Chikote has assured citizens living near filling stations of their safety. The Energy Minister said this in the National Assembly on Tuesday in response to UPND MP Raphel Mabenga, who wanted to find out what measures were being taken to ensure the safety of people living near filling stations operating in residential areas in the event of fire. “To further enhance safety at filling stations, the developer is required to meet the construction permit conditions and technical standards which include but not limited to the following safety and technical requirements: one, installation of...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here