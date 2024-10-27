FINANCE and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has disclosed that the country is considering a debt-for-nature swap to keep reducing its overseas obligations. A debt-for-nature swap is an agreement where a country’s debt is reduced in exchange for commitments to protect the environment. Bloomberg recently quoted Dr Musokotwane as saying that work was already underway on a framework needed for operations which use funds to protect the environment. “Zambia is considering a debt-for-nature swap to keep reducing its overseas obligations, according to Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane. Such swaps, which are designed to refinance government debt and put savings toward environmentally sustainable projects, is an option that the southern African nation is looking at after it restructured $3 billion in Eurobonds...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here