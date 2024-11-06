FINANCE and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has disclosed that the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) and Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has not collected over K1 billion in non-tax revenues. Dr Musokotwane has revealed that from the said amount, his ministry had established that a total of K617.9 million was owed to ERB and K442.6 million to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, bringing the total uncollected revenue to K1,060,486,591.83. The Finance Minister said this in the National Assembly on Tuesday, in response to PF Kantanshi MP Anthony Mumba, who wanted to find out why over K1 billion in non-tax revenues had not been remitted to the treasury as of June 2024. “Let me begin by stating that...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here