TOURISM Council of Zambia (TCZ) Chairman Yousuf Zumla says it’s important to have a stable kwacha, even if it is at K26 against a dollar because experiencing volatility in the currency triggers increased prices while wages remain stagnant. Zumla says it’s been a terrible period for the UPND and even if citizens are complaining, there is very little one can do but take into consideration drought induced challenges and the debt crisis. According to the Bank of Zambia money market rates by close of business yesterday, the kwacha was buying at 27.0262 and selling at 27.0762 against the dollar. In an interview, Zumla said people must remember that the economy wasn’t doing great. “You must remember that our economy is...



