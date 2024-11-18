WONDERFUL GROUP Deputy CEO Roy Mwamba says works at its $595 million United Capital Fertilizer Urea Plant are now 60 per cent complete and the project has so far created about 2,300 contractual jobs. Mwamba says the trending “chi bottle” that is moving on a truck with 144 tyres, weighing 200 tonnes is part of the equipment that will be used as a boiler at the plant. In an interview, Saturday, Mwamba disclosed that United Capital Fertilizer planned to commence 85 megawatts of power generation between March and April next year. “We are sitting at about 60 per cent because most of the equipment that will come will be sitting externally so when it comes you just plug and play,...



