ZESCO Limited says its outstanding debt owed to Independent Power Pools (IPPs) has been reduced to $379 million from $1.8 billion. In an interview, Monday, Zesco Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi said the utility company was actively working on clearing the remaining debt and had set a target to fully settle the outstanding balance by the second half of 2026. “As of 31 December 2021, Zesco’s debt to IPPs stood at US$1.8 billion. However, significant efforts have been made to reduce this liability, and as of 30 September 2024, the outstanding debt has been reduced to US$379 million. Zesco is actively working on clearing the remaining debt and has set a target to fully settle the outstanding balance by the second half...



