DMMU National Coordinator Gabriel Pollen has disclosed that government has assisted over a million households under its drought response plan consisting of interventions such as social cash transfer, emergency cash transfer and cash for work. In February, President Hakainde Hichilema declared a national disaster and emergency in view of the drought that had hit the nation. In an interview, Tuesday, asked how the drought response was going, Dr Pollen said government had met its target in terms of assisting vulnerable households. “It’s going okay, we have assisted over a million household with that current ongoing intervention. Over a million households have been assisted – remember from the initial forecasted period there were indications that 1.1 million households required to be...



