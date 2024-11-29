NITROGEN Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) has disclosed that it has embarked on a programme to establish a blending plant which will be producing 144,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer and a granulating plant which will also be producing the same quantity. NCZ Chief Executive Officer Chanda Mongo says the company has also ventured into battery acid and distilled water production. Speaking when he featured on Industrial Development Corporation’s in 5 programme carried on IDC’s Facebook page, Mongo said NCZ was eyeing the export market for its fertilizer products. “Recently, we have embarked on a programme of establishing a blending plant which will have a capacity of 144,000 metrics tonnes of fertilizer and also a granulating plant which will have more or...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here