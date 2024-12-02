A FORMER National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) employee says ex-toll collectors are unhappy with the “meagre” redundancy package offered to them upon departure from the agency. Chimfwembe has lamented that people who opted to work with MOIC, the company taking over operations of toll gates from NRFA, have had their salaries slashed. In a statement, Friday, former NRFA employee Harry Chimfwembe appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene in the matter. “We, the former employees of the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) express our disappointment, displeasure and frustration with the meagre redundancy package offered to us upon our departure from the agency. Despite our dedicated service and contributions to the NRFA’s mission and the nation as a whole we have...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here