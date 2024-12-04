Defense Minister Ambrose Lufuma at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Defence Ambrose Lufuma says Congolese soldiers confronted their Zambian counterparts, killing one and injuring another, after getting wrong information from Zambian smugglers. At a media briefing, Tuesday, Lufuma explained that on Sunday, ZNS soldiers confiscated mealie meal from Zambian smugglers who managed to escape and went to report to Congolese soldiers that Zambian soldiers had crossed the border and confiscated their mealie meal. “May I address the nation on the security incident that happened on 01 December 2024 in Kawama Area and specifically in Chichele Forest Reserve in Ndola, Copperbelt Province. Between 10: 00 and 11: 00 there was an exchange of fire between Zambia National Service (ZNS) soldiers and soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)...