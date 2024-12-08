ZESCO Limited says it has indefinitely lost power imports of up to 300 megawatts from EDM of Mozambique after an unforeseen shutdown of power generating facilities in that country. In a statement, Sunday, Zesco Corporate Affairs Department said the development will therefore affect the scheduled seven hours of power supply to its residential customers until the situation normalises. “ZESCO Limited informs its customers and the public of the advisory from EDM of Mozambique, communicating the indefinite unavailability of power exports to Zambia. This unforeseen development, attributed to the shutdown of some of Mozambique’s power generating facilities, has affected power imports into Zambia of up to 300 megawatts. The power is sourced by ZESCO and independent power traders to cushion our...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here