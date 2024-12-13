THE African Development Bank Group has approved a $108 million loan to Zambia for an initiative aimed at strengthening the country’s economic governance and implementing reforms in key public sectors. According to a statement shared on its website, Thursday, AfDB stated that the funds would allow the implementation of the Fiscal Sustainability and Economic Resilience Support Programme, which was a key pillar in efforts to build a resilient and diversified Zambian economy. “The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group approved a loan of $108 million to Zambia for an initiative aimed at strengthening the country’s economic governance and implement reforms in key public sectors. The funds allow the implementation of the Fiscal Sustainability and Economic Resilience Support...



