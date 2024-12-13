THE Bank of Zambia has cancelled the licence of FX Africa Bureau De Change Limited. BoZ Communications Assistant Director Besnat Mwanza said the licence was canceled due to the bureau’s failure to comply with the provisions of the Banking and Financial Services Act of 2017 and the Banking and Financial Services (Bureau de Change) Regulations of 2003. In a statement, Thursday, Mwanza explained that the cancellation of the licence entails that FX Africa Bureau de Change Limited has ceased to operate as a bureau de change. “The Deputy Registrar of Financial Service Providers cancelled the bureau de change licence of FX Africa Bureau De Change Limited on 9 December 2024. The cancellation of the licence is due to failure by...



