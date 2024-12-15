THE Zambia Meteorological Department (MET) says there is more than 80 percent chance of recording rainfall exceeding 25mm over the Northern parts of the country between December 14 and 20, 2024. On the other hand, MET says the Southern parts of the country have less than a 40 percent probability of recording rainfall exceeding 25mm during the same period. In a weekly weather bulletin issued Friday, MET advised farmers in Lusaka, Central, Eastern, Muchinga, Northern, Luapula, Copperbelt and North-Western Provinces to continue weeding and inspect crops for diseases and pests. “There is more than 80 percent chance of recording rainfall exceeding 25mm over the Northern parts of the country. While the Southern parts of the country has less than 40...



