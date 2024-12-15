THE Word Bank Group (WBG) says implementing key actions in Zambia’s mining, solar power, agribusiness and tourism sectors can help attract up to $21b in cumulative new investment between 2025 and 2030. WBG observes that the legacy of previous governments, which had pursued nationalisation of the mines, still weighs on investor confidence. It has further advised government to improve the allocation of tourism related licenses, streamline regulation and processes to open, expand, and even operate a business if the country is to unlock its full tourism potential. In its Zambia Country Private Sector Diagnostic Report, WBG stated that implementing key actions in Zambia’s mining, solar power, agribusiness and tourism sectors could create about 80,000 formal jobs between 2025 and 2030....



