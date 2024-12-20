TOURISM Council of Zambia (TCZ) Chairman Yousuf Zumla has described government’s decision to waive visa requirements for nationals from 53 countries as a good thing. The waiver is covering countries like Argentina, Turkey, Ukraine, Israel, Morocco, Liberia, Greenland, Sandwich Islands, Madagascar, Switzerland, Panama, Virgin Islands, Vatican City State, among others. In an interview, Thursday, Zumla expressed confidence that the move would boost the flow of tourists into the country. “It’s a very good thing. The government is moving towards getting more and more tourists and there are countries like Turkey, all of them that have been included and you know Turkey has been flying to Zambia. Even in the last waiver of visa for the UK, America, Mexico, Canada, Australia,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here