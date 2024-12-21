THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says it has reviewed and approved 21 power supply agreements, 26 power purchase agreements and 14 power agreements relating to importation of power in 2024. And ERB says it will review Zesco’s emergency tariff application next month-end further, acknowledging that it was anticipated that Zesco would have difficulties implementing the seven hour power supply. Addressing the media, Thursday, ERB Director General Elijah Sichone said majority of the reviewed and approved power supply and purchase agreements involved the proposed development of new power plants with a potential to bring in over 5,000MW of power once completed. “During the period under review, the ERB reviewed and approved power supply agreements, 26 power purchase agreements and 14 power...



