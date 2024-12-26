Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Chief Executive Officer Cornwell Muleya making his remarks during the commissioning of the ZAFFICO Lusaka Corporate and Sales office on Monday 16th December 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Chief Executive Officer Cornwell Muleya making his remarks during the commissioning of the ZAFFICO Lusaka Corporate and Sales office on Monday 16th December 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has disclosed that it plans of developing a US$1 billion project pipeline next year which will see 24 projects commissioned by 2033. IDC reveals that the projects will create 40,000 direct jobs created through the corporation’s priority sectors of mining, energy, tourism, agriculture, transport and logistics and manufacturing. Speaking at a media engagement cocktail, Monday, IDC CEO Cornwell Muleya said as part of its 2025 focus, the corporation would launch the vaccine manufacturing plant, among other projects. “Focus for 2025, in 2025 we plan to begin developing a US$1 billion project pipeline that will see 24 projects commissioned by 2033 which will bring 40,000 direct jobs created through IDC priority sectors of mining, energy, tourism,...