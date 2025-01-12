ZAMBIA’S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sanctioned Standard Chartered for mis-selling a Chinese property company’s bonds to one of the bank’s local wealth clients at the height of the Asian country’s real-estate crisis, a source has told Reuters. The source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the UK-headquartered bank, which is currently looking to sell its wealth and retail banking businesses in Zambia, was facing “enforcement action” for two breaches of SEC rules following a months-long investigation. The first was that it had failed to disclose “material information” about the bonds it sold in March 2022. Those bonds, issued by state-backed Chinese developer Sino-Ocean, defaulted just over a year later and are now, like many in the sector,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here