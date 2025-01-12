GOVERNMENT says it has paid K37,853,842 in salary arrears to TAZARA workers, covering three of the five months owed. Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has assured the workers that the remaining balance will be paid as soon as funds are available. According to a statement issued by the ministry’s public relations unit, Friday, Tayali thanked the workers for their patience in allowing his office to source part of their salary arrears without downing the tools. “Government has paid off salary arrears to TAZARA workers to the tune of K37,853,842, covering three of the five months owed, while the remaining balance will be paid as soon as funds are available. And Minister of Transport and Logistics Honourable Eng. Counsel Museba...



