Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Dingani Banda making the ZRA submission during the Town hall forum on the 2024 budget and economic performance and 2025 outlook at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 21st January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Dingani Banda says 27,271 taxpayers have so far been registered on Smart Invoice with a total invoice value of K266.3 billion. Giving a presentation at the Town Hall Forum on the 2024 Budget Performance and Economic Developments, Tuesday, Banda further revealed that the authority had managed to resolve 322 cases flagged by FIC. “The Smart Invoice update, as you are aware, effective 1st January, Input Tax deductions for V.A.T will be restricted to transactions from invoices issued from Smart Invoice. It is a very important reform, we all need to adhere and comply. With Smart Invoice, we are doing well compared to the previous version of the EFD (Electronic Fiscal Devices). We have so...