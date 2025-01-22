Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (c) making a submission during the Town hall forum on the 2024 budget and economic performance and 2025 outlook at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 21st January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says international media has placed Zambia as one of the countries that will be growing fast in 2025, 2026 and 2027 because they can see the foundation which has been laid. And Dr Musokotwane says since 2021, tax cuts by the new dawn government have grossed over K9 billion. Meanwhile, Ministry of Finance acting Permanent Secretary Economic Management and Finance Mulele Mulele says copper production, as at end of November 2024, increased by 7.8% to 694,419 MT compared to 644,102 MT recorded in the corresponding period of 2023. Speaking during the Town Hall Forum on the 2024 Budget Performance and Economic Developments, Tuesday, Dr Musokotwane said Zambia’s economy would grow very much...