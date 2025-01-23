GOVERNMENT, through the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, has recovered the full K28,000 which was misappropriated by a deputy head teacher in Choma, Southern Province. In a statement, Thursday, Community Development Ministry Principal Public Relations Officer Glenda Nachinga said the said amount was gambled away in an online casino game called Aviator. Nachinga disclosed that the individual involved had since been relieved of their duties as Pay Point Manager in charge of disbursing Social Cash Transfer funds. “The Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has recovered the full K28,000 that was misappropriated by a deputy head teacher in Choma, Southern Province. This amount, was reportedly gambled away in an online casino game called Aviator. The ministry takes...



