THE Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) says after assessments, it will issue Mimbula Minerals with a Demand Notice for discharging a pollutant in Chabanyama stream in Chingola on the Copperbelt. Chabanyama stream was polluted on Saturday after the walls of the mine’s tailings dam collapsed due to a heavy downpour. In an interview, Wednesday, asked if the agency would sanction the mine following the discharge, ZEMA Director General Godfrey Mwiinga responded in the affirmative. “Yes, we do. That is by law. Anybody who discharges a pollutant in the environment that’s against the law. So, once the team does the assessment, they will be given a demand notice and also appropriate penalties that will be given from the assessment. We usually...



