UNIVERSITY of Zambia economics lecturer Professor Manenga Ndulo says the introduction of new notes will not change the value of the currency. On Tuesday, the Bank of Zambia announced the introduction of a new family of Zambian currency, to be launched on March 31, 2025. The Central Bank said that the new currency family consists of six banknotes (K500, K200, K100, K50, K20, and K10), and six coins (K5, K2, K1,50N, 10N, and 5N). Commenting on this in an interview, Prof Ndulo said the introduction of higher notes would increase efficiency in terms of transactions. “It’s fine, there is no problem. It cannot change the value of the currency because you are just going to replace old money with new...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here