BANK of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya says the exchange rate has remained stable despite the pressures in the market. And Dr Kalyalya says the trade wars between the United States and other countries may have a knock-on effect on copper exports. Speaking during the Townhall Forum on the country budget and economic performance for the first quarter, Thursday, Dr Kalyalya said the Kwacha had depreciated about four per cent in the first quarter of 2025 from 4.5 per cent in the last quarter of 2024. “Indeed, we do have summering demand pressures in the market, but when you look at the out turn of that, the exchange rate has been largely stable. Last quarter, the 2024 quarter, the depreciation...