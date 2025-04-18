From left: Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa, Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane and Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya during the 2025 Town hall forum on Q1 Budget and Economic performance at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Thursday 17th April 2025-Pictures by Chongo Sampa

From left: Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa, Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane and Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya during the 2025 Town hall forum on Q1 Budget and Economic performance at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Thursday 17th April 2025-Pictures by Chongo Sampa

BANK of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya says the exchange rate has remained stable despite the pressures in the market. And Dr Kalyalya says the trade wars between the United States and other countries may have a knock-on effect on copper exports. Speaking during the Townhall Forum on the country budget and economic performance for the first quarter, Thursday, Dr Kalyalya said the Kwacha had depreciated about four per cent in the first quarter of 2025 from 4.5 per cent in the last quarter of 2024. “Indeed, we do have summering demand pressures in the market, but when you look at the out turn of that, the exchange rate has been largely stable. Last quarter, the 2024 quarter, the depreciation...