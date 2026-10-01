THE Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors says few Zambian companies are benefiting from the Local Content law, as some foreign companies have found ways to benefit from it. Association president Costa Mwaba says some companies that were previously foreign in composition have suddenly become local companies, claiming that they have ceded shares to Zambians in order to benefit from the Local Content law. On Monday, President Hakainde Hichilema underscored the need for mining companies to give full effect to the Local Content law so that more Zambians can participate in and benefit from the mining sector. In an interview, Tuesday, Mwaba said there was need to investigate some of the companies benefiting from the Local Content law, as some...