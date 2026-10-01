SOCIALIST Party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali says the arrest of Archbishop Alick Banda is UPND’s way of signalling that not even church leaders are immune from what he describes as government repression. In an interview, Tuesday, Dr Musumali said there were high levels of impunity and intolerance under the UPND government, adding that things would only get worse. “Not all opposition leaders are being targeted. We have a number of the so-called opposition political parties that are supportive of the current government, those are not being targeted. There’s a signal that is being sent, and that signal is that it’s the opposition political parties that are vocal, that are critical of government policy and government activities, these are the...