THE National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) says it is still consulting on whether to take part in the upcoming polls, considering that by-elections are expensive. NRPUP president Ezra Tembo says the party is, however, particularly interested in the Lumezi North parliamentary by-election because the seat became vacant following the death of an NRPUP candidate. The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set November 5, 2026, as the date for the Lumezi North and Mandevu parliamentary by-elections. The Commission is also expected to hold elections for the Mbala mayoral seat and 11 wards in Luapula, Muchinga, North-Western, Western and Southern provinces. Asked in an interview, Tuesday, whether NRPUP would participate in the upcoming by-elections, Tembo said the party...