NEW Nkana FC signing Simon Chipanama has declared that the Kitwe giants have re-emerged as a formidable unit and are ready to unleash a new mentality during the Transitional League. The 25-year-old centre-back, who joined the 13-time Zambian champions in June, 2026 on a two-and-a-half-year contract from Atletico Lusaka, has been impressed by the welcome he has received since arriving at the club. During an interview with the club media, the new acquisition noted that he, along with other reinforcements are pushing the Kitwe giants towards a cohesive squad. “I would say, just from the onset ever since we came here as new players, we’ve been welcomed in a very good manner in such a way that we’ve bonded so...