THE Chikondi Sports Youth Arise Foundation (CSYAF) successfully hosted the KidsMove Qualifiers 2026 at OYDC Zambia in Lusaka, bringing together 250 young athletes from schools, community clubs, and individual participation. The young athletes took part in a variety of Kids’ Athletics track and field activities, creating a vibrant platform for children to compete, have fun, make new connections, and experience the excitement of sport in a safe and positive environment. Participating teams included Kasamba Primary School, African Preparatory Academy, Kibbutz Academy, ZAF Lusaka, ZAF Twin Palm Kids’ Athletics Club, Chikondi Sports Academy, Star North School, and Queens Royal School, alongside individual young athletes. The event was officiated by Zambia Athletics president, Major Bernard Bwalya, accompanied by the Lusaka Province Athletics...