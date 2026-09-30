POLITICAL analyst Dr Euston Chiputa says leaders should learn to accept criticism instead of arresting their critics, warning that such actions could damage Zambia’s democracy. His remarks come amid concerns over the arrests and detention of some government critics and opposition figures. Government has, however, maintained that the arrests are based on alleged offences and are not politically motivated. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Dr Chiputa said leaders should expect criticism and must learn from it instead of treating it as a crime. In apparent reference to Tonse Pamodzi Alliance Secretary General Celestine Mukandila, who was arrested over his immigration status, Dr Chiputa said government critics should not be labelled as foreigners or criminals. “I will refer to what the...