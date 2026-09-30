PRESIDENTIAL Legal Advisor Christopher Mundia says proportional-representation and nominated MPs are not lesser MPs simply because they do not have constituencies, as they still have responsibilities in Parliament. His remarks come as the 14th National Assembly prepares to start sitting with 226 constituency MPs, 40 proportional-representation MPs and not more than 11 MPs nominated by the President. The 40 proportional-representation seats are reserved for 20 women, 15 youths and five persons with disabilities. President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to officially open the First Session of the 14th National Assembly on October 9. In a recent statement, Mundia said nominated MPs were meant to bring different skills, knowledge and experience to Parliament. “An important question has recently surfaced in our public...