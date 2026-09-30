THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) says it has purchased over two million metric tonnes of maize from farmers since it opened its depots in July this year. FRA Board Chairperson Suresh Desai says the Agency will close the 2026 crop marketing exercise today, adding that by close of day, satellite depots will stop listing new farmers in the register. Desai says the Agency expects to purchase approximately 2.7 million metric tonnes of maize by the end of the exercise, with an estimated 400,000 metric tonnes already at depots waiting to be processed. Speaking at a press briefing, Tuesday, Desai said farmers who have already been listed will still have their maize processed after the closure of the registers. “Following the...