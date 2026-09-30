Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu speaks during the Pass-Out Parade for the 367 Immigration assistants at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th September 2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu speaks during the Pass-Out Parade for the 367 Immigration assistants at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th September 2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

JACK Mwiimbu says the UPND has no intention of silencing the Catholic Church and that the arrest of Archbishop Alick Banda is a matter between him and the State. The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on Monday arrested Archbishop Banda over a Toyota Hilux suspected to have been unlawfully obtained from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). Commenting on the arrest in an interview, Tuesday, Mwiimbu, who is UPND Legal and Constitutional Affairs Chairperson, said the party held the Catholic Church in high esteem. “I would like to state on behalf of the UPND party that is led by President Hakainde Hichilema, that the government of the Republic of Zambia has no intentions whatsoever to silence the Catholic Church in their endeavour...