ZAMBIA returned to winning ways in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Togo at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium yesterday. The win sees Zambia climb to second in Group I following Algeria’s 2-2 draw with Burundi earlier in the day. The Chipolopolo Boys made a perfect start to the match when Albert Kangwanda fired them into the lead in just the 3rd minute. The forward calmly controlled the ball with his chest before unleashing a thunderbolt past the Togo goalkeeper to give the home side the earliest of leads. The game’s momentum was temporarily halted in the 20th minute when play was suspended due to a power failure at the stadium. After a 20-minute delay,...