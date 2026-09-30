THE National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has hosted the Cohort 5 Coach Developers Training, assembling participants from Zambia, Malawi, and Zimbabwe in a regional effort to bolster coach development capacity and education systems. The opening phase of the programme is dedicated to sharpening the knowledge, skills, and competencies of the participating coach developers through structured learning, hands-on activities, peer interaction, and evaluation. A second phase will be hosted in Zimbabwe, where the coach developers will build on their progress, cement their learning, and further showcase their competencies. Upon completing both phases, participants will undergo a six-month period of continuous assessment, mentoring, and monitoring and evaluation to gauge how the acquired knowledge and skills are being implemented in their respective...