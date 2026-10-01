TOGOLESE head coach Patrice Neveu has expressed his disappointment following his side’s 2-0 defeat to Zambia, insisting that his players and supporters were not respected during the match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Tuesday. And Zesco Limited says it will engage the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts to look into redesigning the stadium’s lighting system after a power disturbance that disrupted the game for about 20 minutes. Speaking in his post-match interview, Neveu made his feelings clear without going into specifics about the incident. “As you can see that in the second half, yes, we lost the game. But the result doesn’t reflect what we’ve seen in general. There were certain things which influenced the game but...