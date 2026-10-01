FORMER justice minister Given Lubinda says treason allegations are “extremely” serious and must be handled with maximum seriousness, restraint and respect for the law. Lubinda says the detention of suspects should not continue for as long as investigations take, adding that they should be allowed to have their day in court. Meanwhile, Lubinda has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to reconcile the country, uphold the rule of law, protect the Constitution and safeguard the rights of citizens during his second term. Lubinda’s remarks come amid concerns over the arrests and prolonged detention of some government critics and opposition figures, including Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu, who are facing treason charges. In a statement, Wednesday, Lubinda called on the State to...