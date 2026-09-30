THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has announced an increase in petrol and diesel prices by over K6 per litre following the reinstatement of excise duty, after the expiry of the tax waiver. The increase has also been attributed to sustained geopolitical tensions in the Middle East which placed upward pressure on international petroleum prices, and the depreciation of the kwacha. Petrol has been increased from K25.29 per litre in September to K31.46 in October, while diesel has risen from K26.86 to K33.27 per litre. In April, Cabinet approved the temporary suspension of excise duty and zero-rating of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel for an initial three months in a bid to cushion consumers from the adverse impact...