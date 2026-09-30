THIRTEEN schoolgirls in Siavonga have been admitted to hospital after their friend opened pepper spray in the dormitory, believing it was mosquito repellent. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo confirmed the incident, which happened at Mubuyu Girls Private Boarding School on September 27 at around 21:00 hours. “The Zambia Police Service in Siavonga District is investigating an incident in which thirteen schoolgirls were admitted to Siavonga District Hospital after being exposed to pepper spray that was accidentally opened at Mubuyu Girls Private School. The matter was reported to Siavonga Police Station on September 29 at 11:30 hours by Mr Kingsford Njobvu, aged 39, Headteacher at Mubuyu Girls Private School, who reported that thirteen pupils had been affected after pepper...