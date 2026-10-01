MINISTRY of Energy Permanent Secretary Arnold Simwaba says government is likely to exceed its 1,000-megawatt solar target for this year, citing increased appetite for investment from the private sector. As part of efforts to diversify the country’s energy mix, government is targeting 1,000 megawatts of solar generation by the end of 2026. Currently, the country’s solar generation capacity stands at about 882 megawatts. Asked in a recent interview whether the target would be met, Simwaba responded in the affirmative, adding that output beyond the target would be driven by a conducive investment environment created by government, as well as increased investor appetite. Simwaba disclosed that President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to commission Sunshare’s 127-megawatt plant in November, up from the...