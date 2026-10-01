MMA Zambia president Henry Shoko has hailed Tryford Hampende as one of the country’s most exciting prospects as the flyweight prepares for his third professional fight at EFC 138 today. Hampende takes on South Africa’s Thapelo “Rasta” Malatjie in a highly anticipated flyweight bout on the main card, just 21 days after his first-round TKO victory on September 10. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Shoko traced Hampende’s journey through the athlete pathway that MMA Zambia has established, highlighting his achievements at amateur level before turning professional. “Tryford Hampende is one of those exciting prospects that has risen through the ranks of the athlete pathway that MMA Zambia has in place. He went through the amateur ranks of our ZNAL...