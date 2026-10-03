GOVERNMENT has challenged Zambia’s telecommunications sector to move beyond providing connectivity and focus on delivering digital services that have practical economic value to citizens. Ministry of Technology and Science Permanent Secretary Brilliant Habeenzu says the country’s growing digital connectivity must translate into meaningful use, affordability and services that reach the last mile. Dr Habeenzu was speaking at the launch of Zamtel Fest, under which the telecommunications company introduced an upgraded My Zamtel app, Create Your Own Bundle and Kangola Ma Light. “This event is larger than the three products because it is a test of whether Zambia’s telecommunication sector is ready to move from connectivity alone to economic usefulness. Coverage is not the same as meaningful use. A subscription is...