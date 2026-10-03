A 27-YEAR-OLD woman has told the Kabushi Local Court that she became jealous after her landlady started calling her husband into her house in the evenings and advising him to chase her from their matrimonial home. Alice Kanyakila of Kaloko told the court that the landlady would call her husband, Owen Nkhoma, 33, into her house around 19:00 hours and he would sometimes return around 21:00 hours. But the couple, who had previously appeared before the same court seeking a divorce, have now told the court that they want to reconcile. The matter was heard by Magistrates John Kabwe, Paul Kayula and Emelda Masuma. During an earlier hearing, Court Messenger Alex Mutale told the court that Nkhoma had once appeared...